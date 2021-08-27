Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.4% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 465 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Tesla by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 575 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $1,421,000. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $701.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $675.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.16 billion, a PE ratio of 365.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.88 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,175 shares of company stock worth $38,151,862. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

