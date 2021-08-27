Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,329 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.6% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,175 shares of company stock worth $38,151,862. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $11.17 on Friday, hitting $712.33. The stock had a trading volume of 776,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,099,943. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.88 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $705.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $675.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

