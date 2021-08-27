Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Position Raised by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Texas Roadhouse accounts for approximately 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $897,920,000 after purchasing an additional 932,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,393,000 after purchasing an additional 91,036 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,733,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,758,000 after purchasing an additional 99,947 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,354,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,994,000 after purchasing an additional 76,749 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,299,000 after purchasing an additional 143,573 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXRH. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.05.

Shares of TXRH stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.64. 10,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,331. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.45 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.