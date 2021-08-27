Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.25.

TXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Textron has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $74.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.21.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textron will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

