TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading 8.7% Higher

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) rose 8.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.41 and last traded at $27.39. Approximately 44,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,464,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.60.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,677,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,501,000 after buying an additional 706,864 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,826,000 after buying an additional 600,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,240,000 after buying an additional 743,313 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,695,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,314,000 after buying an additional 254,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,115,000 after purchasing an additional 352,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

