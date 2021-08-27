The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stake Cut by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,472 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of The AES worth $10,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AES. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The AES by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The AES in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The AES in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The AES by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The AES in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES opened at $23.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other The AES news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

