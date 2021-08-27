The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 69.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,444,145 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003,897 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.28% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $125,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 414,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after acquiring an additional 30,079 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,751 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BK. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BK traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,231,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $55.97.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.