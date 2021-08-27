The Bank of Nova Scotia Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.82. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outpeform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$90.00 price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$83.00 price target (up previously from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$85.19.

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$79.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$96.97 billion and a PE ratio of 12.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$79.39. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$53.54 and a 52 week high of C$82.35.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.85 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

