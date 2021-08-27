The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,911 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,286 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,861,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,694,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 6,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNS. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

NYSE BNS opened at $62.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.43. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.68%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.