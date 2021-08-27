The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.70 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.46.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$83.00 price target (up previously from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outpeform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$85.19.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$79.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$79.39. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$53.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$82.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.86.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.85 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

