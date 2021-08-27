The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Down 2.7%

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) was down 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.10 and last traded at $23.32. Approximately 19,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,291,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SKIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,735,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,045,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.