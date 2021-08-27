The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for about 1.3% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $7,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,629,000 after buying an additional 290,433 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.22. 3,313,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,033. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.37. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $124.68.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock valued at $210,515,254. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

