The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,012 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank grew its position in The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

Shares of BA stock traded up $5.67 on Friday, hitting $222.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,666,935. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.92. The firm has a market cap of $130.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

