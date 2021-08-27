The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,175 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $525,370,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $477,845,000 after buying an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

BA stock opened at $216.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

