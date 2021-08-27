The Boeing (LON:BOE) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $232.91

The Boeing Company (LON:BOE)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 232.91 ($3.04) and traded as low as GBX 220.42 ($2.88). The Boeing shares last traded at GBX 220.42 ($2.88), with a volume of 301 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 232.91.

The Boeing Company Profile (LON:BOE)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.