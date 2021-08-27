The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,048.81.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

In other news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total value of $2,639,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $28,023,250. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 220.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAM stock opened at $586.19 on Friday. The Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $562.11 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $813.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.