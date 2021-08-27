The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Holdings Lifted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,702 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.64% of The Cato worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Cato in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Cato in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Cato in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in The Cato in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in The Cato in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Cato from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE:CATO traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,017. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $406.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.95. The Cato Co. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $18.19.

The Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

