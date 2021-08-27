The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 719,694 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab comprises approximately 2.7% of Parnassus Investments CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.95% of The Charles Schwab worth $1,251,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after buying an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after buying an additional 2,082,363 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,625,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $75.45. The company had a trading volume of 156,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,526,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $5,796,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 567,526 shares of company stock valued at $41,479,755. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

