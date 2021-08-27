The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,812,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.31% of The Chemours worth $132,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the first quarter valued at $4,351,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in The Chemours by 19.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in The Chemours by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in The Chemours during the first quarter valued at $5,331,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in The Chemours by 146.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 57,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 34,418 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Chemours alerts:

CC traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $34.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,324. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

In other The Chemours news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $102,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $188,634.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,632 in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.