The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 141,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.69. 135,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,717,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $240.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.77. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

