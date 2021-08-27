The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG) versus AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Critical Review

The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG) and AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get The Coretec Group alerts:

The Coretec Group has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AAC Technologies has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Coretec Group and AAC Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Coretec Group N/A -161.31% -108.52% AAC Technologies 11.21% 14.98% 8.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of AAC Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for The Coretec Group and AAC Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Coretec Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AAC Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Coretec Group and AAC Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Coretec Group N/A N/A -$1.85 million N/A N/A AAC Technologies $2.48 billion 2.63 $218.32 million $0.18 30.00

AAC Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than The Coretec Group.

Summary

AAC Technologies beats The Coretec Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Coretec Group Company Profile

The Coretec Group, Inc. is a technology-based solutions company. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of silicon-based products in energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting, and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics. Its product includes a 3D volumetric display under the CSpace brand. The company was founded on August 11, 1995 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments. The company researches, develops, manufactures, and sells acoustic products, electronic components, tooling and precision components, and electronics related accessories and components; and offers electroplating services. Its products include stereo sound, glass and metal processing, haptic, optic, digital microphone, and RF antenna products. The company was formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc. and changed its name to AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. in May 2011. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for The Coretec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coretec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.