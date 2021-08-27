The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Shares Sold by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,754 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,471 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of The First of Long Island worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 86.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 26.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of The First of Long Island stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.57. The First of Long Island Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.54%. Equities research analysts predict that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

