The Force Protocol (FOR) Achieves Market Cap of $10.43 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the dollar. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00013403 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.94 or 0.00481610 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001061 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000695 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000042 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

