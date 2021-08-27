The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the July 29th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.91. 4,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,086. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.09.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
