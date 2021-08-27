The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the July 29th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.91. 4,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,086. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDV. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 294,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 192,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,863,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,018,000 after acquiring an additional 155,968 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1,186.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 93,586 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 265,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 73,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 235,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 68,370 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

