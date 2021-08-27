The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 316.7% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%.
About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust
The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
