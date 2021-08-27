The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 316.7% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 86,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

