The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.17 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will report $4.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Gap’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.07 billion. The Gap posted sales of $3.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Gap will report full-year sales of $17.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.04 billion to $17.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.37 billion to $18.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Gap.

Get The Gap alerts:

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut The Gap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.68.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $660,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,282.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,685. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in The Gap by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The Gap by 73.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Gap by 29.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Gap by 6.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Gap by 19.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

GPS opened at $26.35 on Friday. The Gap has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The Gap’s payout ratio is presently -24.12%.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Gap (GPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.