The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.35, but opened at $28.75. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The Gap shares last traded at $27.29, with a volume of 161,499 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GPS. Wedbush increased their price target on The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of The Gap in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Gap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.32.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $666,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,347.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,541 shares of company stock worth $5,177,685 in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in The Gap by 215.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 600,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,931 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in The Gap by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,673,000 after buying an additional 848,404 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in The Gap by 688.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,418,000 after buying an additional 763,357 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 735,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after buying an additional 581,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gap during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,430,000. Institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s payout ratio is -24.12%.

The Gap Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

