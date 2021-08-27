The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,948,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407,912 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.23% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $170,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 42,492 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth $197,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 82.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,532.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 9,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 2.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $20.70.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.87) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

