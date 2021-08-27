The Graph Trading Down 17.7% Over Last Week (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last week, The Graph has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and $179.97 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001865 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00052731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00053088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $359.06 or 0.00761355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00099754 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

