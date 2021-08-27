The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 3.5% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $12,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $322.26. 93,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,032,069. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.52. The stock has a market cap of $342.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

