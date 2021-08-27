The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,864,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 643,794 shares during the quarter. The Interpublic Group of Companies makes up about 2.4% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.47% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $60,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,246 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 501,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,558,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,514,000 after purchasing an additional 58,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 226,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 85,714 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $37.88.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

