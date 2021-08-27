The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after buying an additional 4,108,666 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,345 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,674 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $218,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.31. 4,734,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,044,058. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.39. The company has a market capitalization of $348.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

