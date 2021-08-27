The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.50. 152,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,064,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.39. The company has a market cap of $348.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

