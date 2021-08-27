The Sandbox Tops One Day Trading Volume of $470.83 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 27th. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001423 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $616.95 million and approximately $470.83 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00071964 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.82 or 0.01386072 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,439,937 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

