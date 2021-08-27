The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 238.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after buying an additional 2,314,238 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $881,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,675 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 893,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,357,000 after purchasing an additional 600,288 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 868,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,736,000 after purchasing an additional 574,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 791,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $215,552,000 after purchasing an additional 522,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,257 shares of company stock worth $58,981,614 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.96.

NYSE:SHW traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $303.94. 11,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $80.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $309.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.82.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

