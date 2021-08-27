The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Short Interest Update

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMUUY opened at $12.30 on Friday. The Siam Commercial Bank Public has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.91.
About The Siam Commercial Bank Public
