The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Short Interest Update

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMUUY opened at $12.30 on Friday. The Siam Commercial Bank Public has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.91.

About The Siam Commercial Bank Public

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the banking business. The firm involves in personal banking, business banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance segment. The Corporate Segment which serves corporate and commercial customers.

