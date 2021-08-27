The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 310.0% from the July 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE SWZ opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%.

In related news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 10,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $97,964.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,295 shares of company stock valued at $129,112. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winmill & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 717.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 1st quarter worth $402,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

