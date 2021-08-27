The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Timken’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.40. The Timken posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Timken will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TKR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 1.7% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Timken by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Timken by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKR stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.25. 14,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,256. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Timken has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

