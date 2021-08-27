The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Position Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,663,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.19% of The Timken worth $134,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Timken by 85.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Timken during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The Timken by 260.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Timken by 41.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Timken by 99.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TKR traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $74.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,256. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.61.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The Timken’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

