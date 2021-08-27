The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given New C$94.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

TD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.23. 91,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,380. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,178,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,935,323,000 after buying an additional 1,151,467 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,082,498,000 after buying an additional 2,566,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,139,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,803,205,000 after purchasing an additional 958,130 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,477,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,576,131,000 after purchasing an additional 307,090 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,226,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,336,000 after purchasing an additional 767,464 shares during the period. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

