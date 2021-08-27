The Toronto-Dominion Bank to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.632 per share by the bank on Sunday, October 31st. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank has raised its dividend by 27.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $66.11 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $120.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.40.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

