The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$89.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$91.00 to C$89.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.45.

Shares of TSE:TD traded down C$0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching C$83.35. 2,210,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,573,736. The company has a market capitalization of C$151.57 billion and a PE ratio of 10.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$85.16. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$57.44 and a 52-week high of C$89.12.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.67 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.5399998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 9,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$86.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$800,461.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at C$3,966,527.81. Also, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 138,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.48, for a total transaction of C$12,104,782.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 569,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,827,208.32. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,136 shares of company stock valued at $19,225,267.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

