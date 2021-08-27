The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$94.00 at BMO Capital Markets

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.45.

Shares of TD traded down C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$83.35. 2,210,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,573,736. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$57.44 and a 52 week high of C$89.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$151.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.5399998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 138,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.48, for a total transaction of C$12,104,782.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 569,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,827,208.32. Also, Senior Officer Paul Campbell Douglas sold 39,000 shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.92, for a total transaction of C$3,428,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,081,776. Insiders have sold a total of 220,136 shares of company stock worth $19,225,267 in the last quarter.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

