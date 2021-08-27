The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Position Raised by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,072.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,180,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,994,453 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of The Trade Desk worth $168,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 1,039.0% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 285,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 256,887 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 475.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,269.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,289,478. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.67. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $97.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 150.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.51.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 4,173 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $2,420,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,276,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,962 shares of company stock worth $14,680,739 in the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

