The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10,808.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,321 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.6% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.01. The stock had a trading volume of 404,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,720,407. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

