The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Boosted by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.8% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $21,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,988,460,000 after buying an additional 823,137 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,725,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,885,181,000 after buying an additional 381,103 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,613,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,773,949,000 after buying an additional 323,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,817,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,374,002,000 after purchasing an additional 61,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.14. 8,668,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,714,161. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $327.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.31, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.08.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Truist lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

