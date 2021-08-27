The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Director Matthew H. Peltz Sells 161,922 Shares

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 161,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $3,803,547.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WEN stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,998,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,044. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.02.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on WEN shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners increased their price target on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 76.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,624 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 14,248.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,970 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,193,000 after buying an additional 1,704,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Wendy’s by 61.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,155,000 after buying an additional 1,403,423 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,406,000 after buying an additional 1,359,943 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

