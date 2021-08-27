The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will report sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. The Western Union posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

The Western Union stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 146.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

