The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,681,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 264,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.88% of The Western Union worth $176,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter worth $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the second quarter valued at $62,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Western Union stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 50.27%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

