The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,233 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $10,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NYSE WMB opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

